Coach Mulkey leaves legacy for local youth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Young Lady Bears basketball team is sad to bid farewell to now former Baylor Women’s Basketball Coach, Kim Mulkey Monday night.

“She taught me that girls are as powerful as boys are, and she inspires me to do better and work harder,” 11-year-old Zaydie Gonzalez said.

Mulkey was hired as the head coach of Louisiana State University Sunday, shocking some of her youngest fans in the area.

“It was honestly very shocking because she’s been with Baylor for a very long time and done a lot of things with Baylor and its sad to see her go,” Gonzalez said.

She’s is a member of the Young Lady Bears team, made up of Baylor hopefuls who look up to Coach Mulkey as a role model.

“I was really shocked and really sad, I was hoping she would be able to coach me some day but its okay, she’ll do good at LSU,” Kirsten Strelsky, 13, said.

“Its so sad, so so sad. I was pretty shocked honestly, 21 years you know?” Kamil Ajose, 13, added Monday.

Ajose’s dad Chris coaches the team, and says its inspiring to see Coach Mulkey welcome all types of players to her program over the years.

“I love how passionate she was and how much effort she put into her team,” Strelsky said.

“She’s a really big competitor and is very tough and knows basketball very well,” Summer Johnson, 13, added.

”If she is out on that court she’s not going to give you anything less than 110%,” Kamil said.

Ajose says when she’s not at basketball practice herself, she’s either at the Ferrell Center cheering on the Lady Bears or watching them on TV.

Her and her teammates work hard, so they could hopefully play for Mulkey one day.

“Whenever I grew up I wanted to be on her team, so it kind of makes me feel sad that she’s leaving,” Kensie Ajose, 9, said.

Even though Mulkey moved on, the impact she had on these girls will last a lifetime.

“She has a lot of people watching women’s basketball so now it might be even bigger thing when I get to the college level,” Kamil said.

“I’m gonna keep cheering for Baylor, but Coach Mulkey, I think I look good in purple,” Kamil said, still dreaming about playing for the legendary coach.

