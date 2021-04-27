Advertisement

Concerned about the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations? Don’t be, they’re free

The federal government is still footing the bill for COVID-19 vaccinations, so concern about cost is not a good reason to avoid the vaccine. (File)(KNOE)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Local health officials are reminding residents the COVID-19 vaccine is free for everyone living in the United States.

“It is free,” Dr. Tresa McNeal with Baylor Scott & White Health said Tuesday.

“You might remember early in the pandemic that the federal government is providing this,” McNeal said.

And it still is.

A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found that nearly 7 million Americans were concerned about the cost of the coronavirus vaccines and cost was one of the more common reasons people gave for not getting vaccinated.

Workers at some vaccination sites may ask for insurance information, but insurance isn’t required, and vaccines will be administered regardless.

“You should never need to get out a credit card to get a vaccine. They might ask you for proof of insurance or they may try to get your information to have your data on your insurance card and track if you’ve been vaccinated, but they should not ask for a credit card and that’s whether you’re signing up online or in person,” McNeal said.

“Any health care system might do that, might ask you for a card but the vaccine is free and a lot of this is just us trying to make sure that we can tell who might need more outreach for the vaccine,” she said.

Insurance information may also be collected because health care providers can seek reimbursement from an insurance plan or program for a “vaccine administration fee,” but that will not lead to a charge for the patient, she said.

Appointments for vaccinations are free, too, although scams have popped up around the country in which scammers attempt to collect a fee to arrange them.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

