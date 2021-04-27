Advertisement

DC judge grants pretrial release for Texas man accused in Capitol riots

Alex Harkrider, 34, was granted pretrial release.
Alex Harkrider, 34, was granted pretrial release.(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A federal judge has granted a pretrial release for a Carthage man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan delivered the decision in favor of Alex Harkrider, 34, following about two hours of testimony Monday.

Harkrider and his co-defendant, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, were arrested in January and named in a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in February.

In testimony Monday, Harkrider’s mother and a friend of his spoke for his release.

Harkrider’s attorney explained Harkrider is not a danger and asked Hogan what concerns he had about releasing Harkrider.

“Mr. Trump is still active and he will have more rallies,” Hogan said.

“He’ll talk about being cheated out of the election. Mr. Harkrider will feel he has to do what Mr. Trump says.”

“I agree with everything the court has said except for one point,” Harkrider’s attorney, Kira West, said.

“Donald Trump left all those people in the wind. I don’t know where he went but he wasn’t with them. If you do that to a native Texan, you are done.”

Hogan determined Harkrider was not a danger under home detention and not an escape risk.

Questions arose if GPS monitoring was available in Carthage, but Hogan said there were other ways to monitor Harkrider, who would be required to return to his home every night.

Harkrider also said it appears Nichols took on a leadership role in the Capitol riots while Harkrider’s role appeared to be more of a supportive one.

Hogan set a status hearing for June 15.

Before recessing, Hogan warned Harkrider that if he violated conditions of his release, he would go back to jail. Harkrider said he understood.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Kozmo, killed in the line of duty
Texas Police K-9 killed in the line of duty
A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Technicians of Tomorrow is a program to help soldiers transition into a new career after the...
Killeen: Program helps soldiers transition to new careers
Authorities are investigating a rollover incident that led to a discovery of human smuggling...
Good Samaritan at scene of rollover leads Texas police to human smuggling operation