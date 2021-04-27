DC judge grants pretrial release for Texas man accused in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A federal judge has granted a pretrial release for a Carthage man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan delivered the decision in favor of Alex Harkrider, 34, following about two hours of testimony Monday.

Harkrider and his co-defendant, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, were arrested in January and named in a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in February.

In testimony Monday, Harkrider’s mother and a friend of his spoke for his release.

Harkrider’s attorney explained Harkrider is not a danger and asked Hogan what concerns he had about releasing Harkrider.

“Mr. Trump is still active and he will have more rallies,” Hogan said.

“He’ll talk about being cheated out of the election. Mr. Harkrider will feel he has to do what Mr. Trump says.”

“I agree with everything the court has said except for one point,” Harkrider’s attorney, Kira West, said.

“Donald Trump left all those people in the wind. I don’t know where he went but he wasn’t with them. If you do that to a native Texan, you are done.”

Hogan determined Harkrider was not a danger under home detention and not an escape risk.

Questions arose if GPS monitoring was available in Carthage, but Hogan said there were other ways to monitor Harkrider, who would be required to return to his home every night.

Harkrider also said it appears Nichols took on a leadership role in the Capitol riots while Harkrider’s role appeared to be more of a supportive one.

Hogan set a status hearing for June 15.

Before recessing, Hogan warned Harkrider that if he violated conditions of his release, he would go back to jail. Harkrider said he understood.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.