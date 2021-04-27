ERCOT board names interim successor to CEO ousted after February blackout

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The board of directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas named an interim successor Tuesday for CEO Bill Magness, who was ousted after the near failure of the Texas electric grid during the historic February freeze.

The board appointed Brad Jones to serve as interim president and CEO beginning on May 4.

“The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations,” said ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter.

“He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission.”

Jones has more than 30 years of industry experience including a sting as ERCOT’s vice president of commercial operations from April 2013 to December 2014 and as senior vice president and chief operating officer from January 2015 to October 2015.

He has served from October 2015 to October 2018 as president and chief executive officer of the New York Independent System Operator, is a past chairman of the Edison Electric Institute’s Executive Advisory Committee and a board member for the Gulf Coast Power Association.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“Electricity is the engine of the Texas economy, and Texas businesses expect the driver to be reliable, resilient, trustworthy and competent. I will work to restore ERCOT’s reputation as that reliable and trustworthy driver of our grid and the economy,” Jones said in a statement.

“Over the next few weeks, I will be meeting with ERCOT staff, elected officials and leaders of various state agencies and developing a 100-day strategic plan to present to state officials and the public. The plan will put ERCOT on a solid foundation for providing reliable electric service year-round.”

Magness, who worked at ERCOT for more than a decade, was named CEO and president in 2016 after working as ERCOT’s general counsel.

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees it, came under heavy criticism after the bitter winter storm during which millions were left in the dark for days.

At least 133 deaths are attributed to the storm, according to Department of State Health Services data, including one in Freestone County, two in Hill County, one in Leon County, one in Limestone County, one in McLennan County, and one in San Saba County.

Seven members of the ERCOT board resigned in the face of the criticism after the storm.

