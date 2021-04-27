Advertisement

FBI joins search for missing Texas mother of 3

Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17.
Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) – The FBI has joined the search for Erica Hernandez, 40, who was last seen on April 17 in southwest Houston.

U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Houston, met with members of the missing woman’s family Monday and said the FBI will provide additional resources in the search.

Missing Person Media Briefing

HPD joins Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee at a media briefing involving missing person Erica Hernandez

Posted by Houston Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

Hernandez was last seen wearing a teal V-neck T-shirt, jeans, and teal and black tennis shoes.

Hernandez is 5-foot-3 and has waist length brown hair with highlights, a piercing on the right side of her nose, wears glasses and has three koala bears tattooed on her left shoulder blade.

She drives a 2020 GMC Acadia with Texas license MKJ-3303.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers have scoured wooded areas and along creeks as part of the effort to find Hernandez.

Her family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts.

