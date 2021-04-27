FBI joins search for missing Texas mother of 3
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) – The FBI has joined the search for Erica Hernandez, 40, who was last seen on April 17 in southwest Houston.
U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Houston, met with members of the missing woman’s family Monday and said the FBI will provide additional resources in the search.
Hernandez was last seen wearing a teal V-neck T-shirt, jeans, and teal and black tennis shoes.
Hernandez is 5-foot-3 and has waist length brown hair with highlights, a piercing on the right side of her nose, wears glasses and has three koala bears tattooed on her left shoulder blade.
She drives a 2020 GMC Acadia with Texas license MKJ-3303.
Texas EquuSearch volunteers have scoured wooded areas and along creeks as part of the effort to find Hernandez.
Her family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts.
