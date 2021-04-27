Good Samaritan at scene of rollover leads Texas police to human smuggling operation

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities say a Good Samaritan trying to help at the scene of a rollover was threatened at gunpoint and his description of the suspects led police to a human smuggling operation along the border where Texas, New Mexico and Mexico meet.

El Paso Police officers received a call early Friday morning of a man armed with a gun at the scene of the wreck.

The caller told officers he tried to help the occupants of a car that had just rolled over when two men exited the vehicle with a gun pointed at him.

Police say the man armed with the gun, later identified as Mark Holguin, 24, of Sunland Park, New Mexico, pointed a shotgun at the Good Samaritan before Holguin and another man ran away from the scene of the wreck into the desert area.

Officers used the information provided by the Good Samaritan to track the men to a nearby Quality Inn & Suites, which further led to the discovery of a human smuggling operation taking place in a room at the hotel, police said.

Holguin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

Detectives with Crimes Against Persons are continuing their investigation of this incident.

Homeland Security Investigations is working through the human smuggling element of the investigation.

