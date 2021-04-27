Advertisement

Good Samaritan at scene of rollover leads Texas police to human smuggling operation

Authorities are investigating a rollover incident that led to a discovery of human smuggling...
Authorities are investigating a rollover incident that led to a discovery of human smuggling along the border where Texas, new Mexico and Mexico meet.(Detectives with Crimes Against Persons)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities say a Good Samaritan trying to help at the scene of a rollover was threatened at gunpoint and his description of the suspects led police to a human smuggling operation along the border where Texas, New Mexico and Mexico meet.

El Paso Police officers received a call early Friday morning of a man armed with a gun at the scene of the wreck.

The caller told officers he tried to help the occupants of a car that had just rolled over when two men exited the vehicle with a gun pointed at him.

Police say the man armed with the gun, later identified as Mark Holguin, 24, of Sunland Park, New Mexico, pointed a shotgun at the Good Samaritan before Holguin and another man ran away from the scene of the wreck into the desert area.

Officers used the information provided by the Good Samaritan to track the men to a nearby Quality Inn & Suites, which further led to the discovery of a human smuggling operation taking place in a room at the hotel, police said.

Holguin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

Detectives with Crimes Against Persons are continuing their investigation of this incident.

Homeland Security Investigations is working through the human smuggling element of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Kozmo, killed in the line of duty
Texas Police K-9 killed in the line of duty
A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Technicians of Tomorrow is a program to help soldiers transition into a new career after the...
Killeen: Program helps soldiers transition to new careers