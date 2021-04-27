Killeen: Program helps soldiers transition to new careers

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A program to help soldiers transition out of the military and into a new career is ready to go in Killeen.

Texas Ford dealers, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Army and Central Texas College are teaming up to bring the Technicians of Tomorrow program to Central Texas College.

Soldiers transitioning out of the military and into civilian life are able to take part in this program, which offers free training and certification. Right now, Ford said there is a shortage of trained technicians.

This program provides a chance for soldiers to gain new skills and find jobs at Ford dealerships across the state.

“We get an opportunity to partner with civilian forces to give the service member a chance to go into an industry they may not be 100% familiar with while they’re on active duty,” Mark Phillips, transition services manager at Fort Hood said.

Frank Minchala is one of the soldiers involved in the program. He said he encourages all soldiers who are thinking about leaving the military to look into the Ford program or other similar ones because they can provide needed support.

“Ford is really working with us to help us find a job and that’s pretty much what we soldiers actually need once we transition out of the military, having a stable job and being able to provide for our families,” Minchala said.

Right now, there are nine soldiers from Fort Hood in the program. As part of the partnership, Central Texas College received a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission worth more than 100,000 dollars in training vehicles and equipment.

If you’re interested in participating in the program, you can contact the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow recruitment line at 254-449-2542.

