Lightning hit Colbert home causing fire during Friday’s storm

By Meredith McCown
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County family’s home is unlivable after it got struck by lightning in Friday night’s storm.

Firefighters say by the time they got there, it was already engulfed in flames.

Cartwright Fire Chief Jeff Christman says crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. Friday after lightning hit the home on Cordell Street.

He says the people who lived there weren’t home when it happened and no one was injured.

The home is a total loss.

Bobby Thompson lives next door and says he felt his walls tremble.

“We’d had a couple lightning strikes nearby, but this one was extremely loud and close,” Thompson said.

He was eating dinner and had just started watching the 6 p.m. news when he heard the lightning.

About 30 minutes later, he heard sirens, so he went to look outside.

“And then when I came out and saw that house burning. I knew what had happened,” Thompson said. “And the house was pretty well engulfed, the roof was.”

Thompson says Friday’s storm affected other neighbors too with electrical outages happening all over.

He said one neighbor’s router was fried, another’s TV and VCR and another family’s power.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

