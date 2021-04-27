Mid-week storm system bringing high rain chances, maybe some severe storms

A slow-moving storm system will eventually traverse Texas this week bringing us appreciable shower and storm chances. Even though showers and potentially some strong storms are in the forecast starting today and lasting maybe until Friday, the highest potential for rain won’t be arriving until late Wednesday and Thursday. Today’s one of those days that we may not see storms form in our area but we’ll have to watch for storms forming away from Central Texas that could move in. Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and low 70s with widespread clouds. With maybe a stray sprinkle this morning, we’re expecting temperatures to warm very slowly and only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s late today. Rain chances stay low for most of the day but we could see a few scattered showers or storms this afternoon. The best potential for some scattered storms will be after about 4 PM but a stray shower or storm could bubble up as early as about 1 PM. If any storms were to form, which is most likely near and west of I-35, the storms could get a little feisty with gusty winds, hail, and potentially even a stray tornado. Overall, today’s severe weather risk is low, a level 1 of 5 marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Regardless of whether or not we see late-afternoon storms, we’ll have to keep an eye on storms that form along the dry line west of our area late today. Those storms could make a run on our area overnight, potentially arriving after 1 AM. The overnight thunderstorms should be on a weakening trend but still could produce a lot of lightning, gusty winds, and maybe some hail. Overnight rain chances are near 40%.

The approach of an upper-level low tomorrow and Thursday will bring us the highest potential for precipitation. Overnight storms from Tuesday night should be mostly (if not completely) gone by sunrise Wednesday and we’ll likely spend the first half of the day rain and storm free. Morning temperatures will start out warm again in the low 70s but the return of some afternoon sunshine will likely boost afternoon temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s. Rain chances climb to between 50% and 60% in the afternoon as scattered showers and storms could blossom across the area. Some of the afternoon storms may be strong with a wind and hail threat but a stray tornado or two is also possible. We’re planning on rain late tomorrow, but some forecast model data is suggesting the slow arrival of an upper-level low may keep most of the afternoon rain-free. It’s a good idea to expect those showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, but don’t be surprised if calm conditions hang around. Regardless of whether or not scattered afternoon storms form, the most widespread rainfall arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The slow-moving upper-level low marches into the area with a cold front attached to it. Numerous to widespread showers and storms should move through the area overnight into Thursday morning. The overnight rain potential is near 80% and while the severe weather chances are not super high, a few storms could produce frequent lightning, hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The slow-moving nature of the overnight rain could cause localized flooding, especially on streets and in areas that typically flood with heavy rain. The highest rainfall totals are expected near and west of I-35 with 1″ to 2″ likely. Within individual slow-moving thunderstorms, rainfall totals could easily reach 2″ to 3″ on an isolated basis. Rain is expected to continue Thursday morning but we should really start to dry out in the afternoon with only a 20% chance of some lingering rain behind the system early Friday.

