Advertisement

Parents of two boys critically injured in car crash taking a stand against drunk driving

On Friday night, alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including a minor, to the hospital in critical condition.
By Kate Porter
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities say alcohol was a factor in an Odessa car crash that sent three people, including a minor, to the hospital in critical condition last week.

Two families answered a phone call on Friday night that would flip their world upside down.

They had to listen to the words every parent dreads... “your child has been involved in a serious accident.”

“The first words I said to him when he got off the phone were, “please tell me this is a bad dream,” and I still feel that way. I just wish it was a bad dream,” said Sunny Busby, the mother of one victim.

21-year-old E.C. Busby and his 14-year-old cousin Porter Goodwin were on their way to play a game with friends on Friday night.

That’s when a drunk driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Faudree Road and hit the boys’ vehicle head-on.

Busby’s parents drove six hours through the night to be by their son’s side before he went into surgery.

“One of the first things he said to me before he went under for the surgery was, “mom, I tried to turn the car, so Porter didn’t get hurt. When I woke up, I undid his seatbelt so that they could get Porter out,” said Sunny Busby.

Goodwin was airlifted to UMC Children’s Hospital in Lubbock for his injuries - and both boys face a long road to recovery.

Sunny Busby and Goodwin’s father have started the #GetARide campaign to prevent other parents from living through this nightmare.

This reminds anyone who has been drinking that getting behind the wheel is not worth risking anyone’s life.

“If you’ve had something to drink and you’re not sure, call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a friend. Just get a ride. There’s no need to put your life on the line or anybody else’s life. We’re using that to try to trend that to be a normal thing. Ask for help instead of having to ask for bail,” said Porter Goodwin’s father, Joshua Wimberley.

Both Busby and Goodwin have GoFundMe’s set up to help with the cost of medical bills.

Porter Goodwin GoFundMe
E.C. Busby GoFundMe

The driver who caused the crash is still in the hospital as well.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Kozmo, killed in the line of duty
Texas Police K-9 killed in the line of duty
A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Technicians of Tomorrow is a program to help soldiers transition into a new career after the...
Killeen: Program helps soldiers transition to new careers
Authorities are investigating a rollover incident that led to a discovery of human smuggling...
Good Samaritan at scene of rollover leads Texas police to human smuggling operation