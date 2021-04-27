Advertisement

Pennsylvania elementary school coronavirus outbreak may be due to faulty ventilation system

By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Penn. (KYW) - An investigation is underway to see if a faulty ventilation system is to blame for a COVID-19 outbreak at an elementary school in Pennsylvania.

Eight students tested positive for coronavirus at the school.

“We hadn’t seen an outbreak like this in a single classroom,” Lower Merion school district spokesperson Amy Buckman said.

Buckman said the second grade class was quarantined while the rest of the school remained opened as officials tried to figure out what happened.

Officials learned that the control mechanism called a damper was only allowing about 30% of fresh air into the second grade classroom.

“The temperature in the classroom was fine. There was air coming out of that vent as it should have been. It just wasn’t as much air,” Buckman said.

School officials add that two vaccinated family members of the impacted students tested positive as well.

“From what we understand from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, they think that we could be looking at a variant here, which might also explain why there was such contagiousness in the classroom,” Buckman said.

The school district said a deep cleaning was done inside the classroom and it will continue to monitor the building’s air quality.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

The South and West saw the biggest population growth over the last decade, the second slowest...
Census explained: Population and politics
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.
US to share AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
Minnesota health officials have reported an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations...
1st grader from Minnesota dies of COVID-19 complications