Push for firearm safety training amid spike in sales

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firearm sales are booming.

After records were shattered in 2020, the trend is continuing in 2021.

“Ever since COVID hit and all the rioting,” Johnny Price, DPS Certified SSO and LTC instructor, said.

Price says people are turning to guns for safety after seeing violence across the nation and right here in our community.

“In this Central Texas Area, from Killeen to Waco, somebody has gotten stabbed, shot, robbed,” Price said.

“People are getting tired of it and they are scared. They are afraid they are going to be the next victim.”

And legislators have been very active in the conversation of regulation, experts saying people are trying to stay ahead of the curve.

In Washington, House Democrats passed a pair of gun control bills that would expand background check requirements.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says that nearly 5.5 million guns were sold in the U.S. in the first three months of 2021.

A common trend seen is sales are skyrocketing with first-time gun owners. Roughly 8.5 million people across the U.S. purchased their first firearm in 2020.

Price says now is the time to focus on training to make sure these people stay safe.

“They go buy a gun and they load it, they aren’t sure and they rack one in or try to find a way to rack one in and their finger is on the trigger,” Price said.

“Something goes off and it’s pointed at your leg or your gut or something because they are not paying attention. You’ve got an injury, you’ve got a death.”

Price says his top tips for first-time gun owners are to know your firearm, keep your finger off the trigger, be aware of where you are pointing your firearm, or take a training course and they can go through it all with you.

