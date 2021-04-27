Several Rounds of Rain/Storms Between Now and Thursday Morning

Scattered storms are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Widespread rain returns Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. It won’t rain all day, every day but we do have several rounds we are watching between now and Thursday morning. It’ll stay muggy and warm until our cold front pushes through late Wednesday night and with that lows tonight hover around 70 degrees. Tonight we watch storms that are in West Texas and that could hold together long enough to rumble through our area through the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow’s rain chance really doesn’t take over until tomorrow night and we could still see a few peaks of sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s, depending on where the sunshine can squeeze through the clouds. Activity is expected to pick up and become more widespread with heavy rain for a lot of us Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The best chance for severe storms will be Wednesday afternoon but goes down throughout the overnight hours. Some storms may produce large hail and damaging winds with even a tornado or two possible. A transition into a heavy rain threat will occur Wednesday night and Thursday as storms line up along a slow moving cold front. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Forecast models are not entirely in agreement for the Friday and the weekend. Initial projections were showing a mostly sunny and warm weekend...however, some models have started showing the possibility of rain chances lingering due to a system slowly pushing east. Highs will be a bit cooler behind this next system with upper 70s/low 80s by Saturday. Stay weather-aware this week and continue to check back frequently for updates to the forecast.

