Statewide COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 49,000

(KWTX) - The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Texas rose to more than 49,000 Tuesday as the Department of State Health Services reported 49 additional deaths from the virus.

On April 27, 2020, the statewide death toll was 905.

As many as 1,660 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to state data Tuesday, the regional death toll was 1,636 including 412 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 426; 33 Bosque County residents; 85 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 470 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 454; 467 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 46; 21 Mills County residents; 140 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The total number of cases confirmed in Central Texas rose by 96 to 77,682 Tuesday.

DSHS reported 3,623 more confirmed cases, 3,293 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,461,831.

That’s almost 10 times the 25,297 confirmed cases reported on April 27, 2020.

AT least 62,206 cases were active Tuesday, 2,731,812 residents have recovered, and 2,779 were hospitalized, about 60 more than on Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 53 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 6% all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

At least 17 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate rose from 4.16% Monday to 4.66% Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Statewide Tuesday, about 10.8 million or 47.9% of residents 16 and older have received one dose of vaccine and about 7.4 million or 32.9% are fully vaccinated.

The percentages are lower in all 16 of the Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking with one exception.

More than 36% of Hamilton County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated, about 3% more than the statewide rate.

As of Tuesday, more than 246,600 or 33.1% of the residents 16 and older in Central Texas have received a first dose of vaccine and more than 176,000, or 23.6% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County more than 77,800 or 28.5% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and 51,100 or 18.7% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, more than 79,650 or 39.7% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and more than 58,350 or 29.1% are fully vaccinated.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 40.1% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 31.6% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 23.3% have received one dose and 15.6% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 33.2% have received one dose and 22.7% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 27.4% have received one dose and 19.9% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 43.9% have received one dose and 36.2% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 34.7% have received one dose and 27.5% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 34.9% have received one dose and 23.9% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 34.5% have received one dose and 27.1% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 29.9% have received one dose and 22.5% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 36% have received one dose and 28.3% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 37.9% have received one dose and 30.9% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 40% have received one dose and 30.8% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 36.6% have received one dose and 28.5% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 28.5% have received one dose and 18.6% are fully vaccinated.

Another 1.7 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped to providers this week across the state, just more than 11,000 of them to hub sites, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics in Central Texas.

Fewer than 3,000 doses are headed to Central Texas hub vaccination sites this week, according to a DSHS distribution list released before the decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna.

No shipments were scheduled to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Bell County Public Health District, or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Another 7,510 doses will be distributed to clinics and pharmacies in Central Texas, and 600 doses have been allocated to five state prison units in the region.

A Walgreens pharmacy on South Valley Mills Drive in Waco is due to receive more than 2,300 of the 7,510 doses.

Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11130 in Killeen is scheduled to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 227 in Temple is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna; Canyon Creek Behavioral Health in Temple is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna, and the Department of State Health Services regional headquarters in Temple is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna.

Integrity Urgent Care in Copperas Cove is due to get 200 doses of Moderna.

Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia is due to receive 1,000 doses of Moderna

Brookshires’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena is due to get 100 doses of Moderna; Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy No. 50 in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna; Baylor University Student Health Services is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna; Martindale Family Medicine in Waco is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 04607 at 1520 South Valley Mills Dr. in Waco is due to get 2,340 doses of Pfizer, and the West Oak Medical Clinic in West is due to get 100 doses of Moderna.

The Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to get 500 doses of Moderna.

Integrity Urgent Care in Coriscana is due to get 100 doses of Moderna.

The Christina Melton Crain and Dr. Lane Murray state prison units and the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville are each due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna, and the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin is due to get 100 doses of Moderna.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified providers over the weekend that they can resume use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal regulators paused the use of the vaccine after six women developed rare and serious blood clots, but an advisory committee determined the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks.

Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should seek medical attention if within three weeks of the vaccination they experience shortness or breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, severe or persistent headaches, blurred vision or easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported the county’s 426th death from the virus Tuesday, a Killeen woman in her 60s.

The health district also reported 22 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 22,149.

At least 279 cases were active Tuesday and 21,444 residents have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,233 total cases, an increase of 64, and 412 deaths, an increase of one.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed seven active cases and a total of 364 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 12 cases involving students and three cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,746 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 875 involving students and 871 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Tuesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed four cases across three campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 14 more cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 26,836.

At least 182 cases were active Tuesday, 26,200 residents have recovered, and 18 were hospitalized, one of them on a ventilator.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

Local data showed the virus has claimed 454 lives in the county.

State data showed 470 deaths.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 60 active cases Tuesday, 58 involving students and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,946 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 43 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed three active cases involving students, and a cumulative total of 361 cases, 279 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases and 283 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed six cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed three active cases Tuesday at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed three case across two campuses Tuesday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,911 confirmed and 273 probable cases of the virus Tuesday.

State data showed at least 7,003 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 85 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed four cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an inmate and five involving employees Tuesday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 105 inmates were restricted and nine were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; eight cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; three cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were restricted and three were isolated; no cases at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 63 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,890 confirmed and 190 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed at least 2,028 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 60 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,122 confirmed and 633 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,631 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,454 confirmed and 2,305 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, at least 5,515 patients have recovered.

State data showed 140 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,355 confirmed and 306 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,615 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,074 confirmed and 784 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,777 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 712 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 734 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,767 confirmed cases and 698 probable cases. At least 4,317 patients have recovered and a 108th resident has died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed three cases across three campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,825 confirmed and 331 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,098 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,267 confirmed and 355 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,560 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,430 confirmed and 1,087 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,506 patients have recovered and 47 have died. Eight cases were active Tuesday. Six residents were hospitalized.

Mills County had 592 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 631 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,685 confirmed cases Tuesday and 417 probable cases. At least 2,030 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 529 confirmed cases Tuesday and 256 probable cases. At least 769 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

