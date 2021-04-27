Advertisement

Texas Police K-9 killed in the line of duty

Kozmo, killed in the line of duty
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MESQUITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Mesquite Police Department K-9, Kozmo, was killed in the line of duty, tracking suspects in a wooded area.

Early Monday morning around 3 a.m. the Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to assist the Balch Springs Police Department in the pursuit of multiple aggravated robbery suspects.

During the pursuit, spike strips were deployed and disabled the suspect vehicle leading the suspects to flee on foot into a wooded area cloase to the highway.

During the foot pursuit, MPD K-9 Kozmo, Badge #1191 was utilized to track the suspects in the woods.

The suspects were eventually located and taken into custody, but K-9 Kozmo was not located until around 4 a.m.

After an extensive search, when MPD located Kozmo he was found to be deceased.

Testing is scheduled to determine the manner of death and more details will be released as they become available.

MPD said it It should be noted that their K9s are members of the MPD family.

“Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties. We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss,” said the Mesquite Police department.

The details of a memorial service planned for K-9 Kozmo will be released as they become available.

We have been overwhelmed by the support being shown for Kozmo and our department by our awesome community. These are...

Posted by Mesquite Police Department - Texas on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

