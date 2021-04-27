Advertisement

University apologizes after losing remains of 2 children killed in Philadelphia’s 1985 MOVE bombing

By KYW staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - The University of Pennsylvania is apologizing for keeping and then losing track of the remains of two young people killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing.

The University of Pennsylvania has retained external legal counsel to figure out why the Ivy League school’s museum for decades held onto the remains.

In a series of statements, the university apologized to the Africa family, the remaining members of a pro-revolutionary organization that was entangled in a heated standoff with police and the city in the 70′s and 80′s.

Eleven people died after the city bombed the MOVE compound in densely populated West Philadelphia, and the fire that resulted destroyed 61 homes.

The two children were 12 and 14 years old when the city killed them.

“This is a really hard thing for me to talk about because I feel like I am reliving 1985, where they told me that my son was dead,” Janine Africa said.

The two children’s remains were sent to a Penn professor decades ago for post-mortem identification and analysis.

The Africa family claims they never knew about that, and over the years, knowledge of who had custody of the remains became unclear.

It’s alleged that professor Alan Mann, who was initially consulted by the city, took them to Princeton when he retired from Penn.

Both universities said they don’t have them.

“They have desecrated what they say are their remains, defiled them and had them hidden away on exhibit as a learning tool for their students,” Africa said. “That is the most disrespectful, hateful thing to do to anybody, but especially children.”

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
Pathologist: Black man killed by N.C. deputies was shot 5 times; FBI to investigate
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Vicarious trauma can trigger troubled sleep, increased feelings of depression, heightened...
‘Vicarious trauma’ takes toll on many Americans’ mental health
Vicarious trauma can trigger troubled sleep, increased feelings of depression, heightened...
‘Vicarious trauma’ takes a toll on many Americans’ mental health