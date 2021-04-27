Advertisement

Central Texas woman missing since Sunday found

Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.
Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.(Waco Police Dept.)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman with dementia who had been missing since Sunday was home with her family Tuesday evening.

Police had asked for the public’s help in the search for Linda Walker Long, 64, who was last seen Sunday in the area of the 1500 block of McFerrin Avenue.

She didn’t have access to a vehicle and police said she was likely on foot.

“I am happy to report that Ms. Long has been located and is with family,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a brief update Tuesday evening.

“We received many calls during the night and today where people thought they may have seen her and we greatly appreciate that.”

No further details were provided.

