Advertisement

UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery

A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter. The Atlanta company on Tuesday, April 27 posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses in the U.S. fueled demand for delivery, helping UPS post better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter of the year.

That sent the company’s stock to an all-time high Tuesday morning.

UPS is one of the few companies that benefited from the pandemic as demand for delivery rose as more people stayed home and shopped online. But even with more people getting vaccinated and heading out, the company said it expects delivery demand to continue this year as more businesses open up and need to ship goods. Plus, consumers have more money in their pocket to spend from government stimulus checks. UPS said daily volume jumped more than 14% in the first three months of the year from the same period a year ago.

The Atlanta company reported net income of $4.79 billion, up nearly 400% from the same period last year. But much of those gains came from a $2.5 billion pension benefit related to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which gives big employers protection against insolvency of their pension plans. That reduced the company’s pension liability by $6.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings, which excludes one-time gains or losses, came to $2.77 per share, far exceeding Wall Street projections of $1.67, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue soared 27% to $22.91 billion, also beating expectations.

UPS has also been delivering COVID-19 vaccines around the world, many of which need to be kept in deep freezers. So far, the company said it has shipped 196 million COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc., which have nearly doubled in the last year, hit a record high of $196.73 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
Pathologist: Black man killed by N.C. deputies was shot 5 times; FBI to investigate
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Vicarious trauma can trigger troubled sleep, increased feelings of depression, heightened...
‘Vicarious trauma’ takes toll on many Americans’ mental health
Vicarious trauma can trigger troubled sleep, increased feelings of depression, heightened...
‘Vicarious trauma’ takes a toll on many Americans’ mental health