Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit seeking to protect a Trump immigration policy

FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news...
FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that an exclusive group of Texans stood to benefit when Paxton, urged a small Colorado county to reverse a public health order during the coronavirus outbreak. Paxton this month told Gunnison County that banning Texans from their property in Colorado during the outbreak was unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won’t hear a case filed by Texas and 13 other states that seeks to revive a Trump-era “public charge” immigration rule, stating they need an opinion from a lower court first.

The issue before the courts stems from the Trump administration’s decision to broaden the definition of the term “public charge” in 2019 to include noncitizens who rely, or will likely rely, on Medicaid, food assistance such as food stamps, housing assistance, and prescription drug benefits through Medicare Part D.

Under current law, a public charge is any noncitizen who will likely become “primarily” reliant on certain government assistance programs — meaning that the programs provide more than half of their income. Immigrants deemed a public charge cannot receive a green card for citizenship.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden announced that it would no longer defend the Trump policy in court, dropping appeals originally filed by the Trump administration in several courts.

In 2019, New York led a coalition that filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking to block the expanded public charge rule. After a judge ruled for the plaintiffs, the Trump administration appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, which also ruled in favor of the coalition.

The Trump administration appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, which agreed to review the case before Biden’s DHS decided to drop the appeals.

A separate challenge to the Trump policy, led by Cook County, Illinois, and an advocacy group, led to it being struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in 2020.

“The 2019 public charge rule was not in keeping with our nation’s values. It penalized those who access health benefits and other government services available to them,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Texas and 13 other states filed a lawsuit last month in the 7th Circuit, seeking to uphold Trump’s expanded public charge rule and arguing that the Biden administration rescinded it without following the Administrative Procedure Act.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also claimed that without the Trump rule in place, “our Medicaid budget and other vital services will explode and be spread too thin, costing taxpayers millions more and reducing the quality of service we can provide.”

After their lawsuit was denied in that court, the 14-state coalition took the case before the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court’s decision Monday means that it won’t immediately take up the case led by Texas, at least until a lower court weighs in.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
‘It’s good to be back home,’ Mulkey tells cheering LSU crowd
Burak Hezar, 20, was held in lieu of $2 million bond.
Bond set at $2 million for Texas man accused of killing mother, teenage sister
The driver of this Nissan sedan tried unsuccessfully to ram a Department of Public Safety unit...
Driver of sedan tries to ram DPS unit during chase through Central Texas on I-35
Wheeler County deputies seized $271,000 during a weekend traffic stop.
Texas deputies seize $271,000 during weekend traffic stop
Two bystanders were shot and injured in a shootout between two groups in Cameron Sunday night....
Weekend shootout in Central Texas town leaves 2 bystanders injured

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
In fight against virus, Biden looks for path back to normal
A state trooper stands guard over the grounds of the Texas State Capitol before the...
Allegation of sexual misconduct by lobbyist leads to another round of calls for reform in Texas Capitol