Waco Police searching for missing woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police are searching for a missing woman suffering from dementia.

Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen April 25, in the area of the 1500 block of McFerrin Avenue.

She was seen wearing white and black pajama pants, a white T-shirt with no sleeves, and a blue jean jacket.

At the time, police said she does not have access to a vehicle and is probably on foot walking.

If you see her, contact the Waco Police Department.

