Attorneys ask judge to dismiss indictment against woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Attorneys filed a 27-page motion Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Waco seeking dismissal of the indictment against a Central Texas woman accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of the remains of slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, told authorities her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Ill., asked her to help dispose of Guillen’s body.

She has entered a not guilty plea.

In the motion, Federal Public Defender Maureen Scott Franco and Supervisory Assistant Public Defender Lewis B. Gainor, argue the indictment “is shockingly bereft of factual detail from which Ms. Aguilar might be apprised of the charges against her. Each count is largely a recitation of the statutory language of the offense it charges, with limited or no application to Ms. Aguilar.”

The indictment, the motion says, lacks specificity, fails to state an offense, and charges the same offense in more than one count.

Aguilar was named in a three-count indictment on July 14, 2020 charging she conspired with another to alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G.,” that she did “corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding, and that she “did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.”

“The indictment includes no other alleged factual basis or allegations,” the motion says.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered remains later confirmed to be hers.

Aguilar was arrested not long after Robinson shot himself to death as officers approached him.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.