Advertisement

College Station police looking for missing teen

College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in College Station are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12. Investigators believe she got a ride to Bryan and could be on the way to the Dallas area. CSPD said Javeri went missing while visiting College Station.

If you have any information about where she might be you should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

#MissingChild 17 year old Layla Javeri has been reported missing to the College Station Police Department. She was...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.
Central Texas woman missing since Sunday found
Kitty Crow's family has grown a little since she last posed for photographer Charla Holmes.
‘My heart just exploded:’ Surprise reunion brings local photographer to tears
Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17.
FBI joins search for missing Texas mother of 3
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller
Texas agriculture commissioner alleges aid to farmers of color discriminates against white farmers

Latest News

The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Driver leads officers on nearly hour-long chase through local neighborhoods
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
Texas deputies investigating animal hoarding case rescue more than 50 dogs living in deplorable conditions
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening across...
Severe storms, heavy rain for Central Texas this evening and overnight
A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter
Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting
Salado ISD has partnered with Baylor Scott & White to offer virtual sick visits for students...
Central Texas school district offers virtual doctor’s visits for students