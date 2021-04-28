College Station police looking for missing teen
College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in College Station are looking for a missing 17-year-old.
College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12. Investigators believe she got a ride to Bryan and could be on the way to the Dallas area. CSPD said Javeri went missing while visiting College Station.
If you have any information about where she might be you should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.