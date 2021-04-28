Advertisement

Central Texas man indicted for murder in deadly shooting that left 2 others injured

Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram remains jailed in lieu of $1.2 million bond.
Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram remains jailed in lieu of $1.2 million bond.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, was named in indictments Wednesday charging murder/repeat offender and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/repeat offender stemming from a shooting in January in Killeen that left one man dead and two others injured.

Pilgram remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $1.2 million.

The shooting was reported at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the 900 block of York Avenue.

Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, died at the scene.

Two other men, ages 41 and 42, were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Their names were not released.

Investigators determined the shots were fired during a disturbance at a nearby home in the 600 block of Murphy Street.

Pilgram, 30, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Gray Street by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on a warrant issued Sunday charging one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.

