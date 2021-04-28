Central Texas man with dementia disappears, police ask for public’s help

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday evening in the search for an 83-year-old Waco man with late-stage dementia who’s missing.

Merardo Salazar was last seen walking east in the 3200 block of Trice Avenue.

Family members say he may be trying to return to his old home at the Kate Ross Apartments in the 900 block of South 11th Street

He’s 5-foot-7, weighs 175 pounds, is balding, with gray hair on the sides of his head and has brown eyes and a thin gray mustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white button-down shirt, blue jeans, a beige jacket, a camo hat, and black Sketchers.

Authorities are asking that anyone who sees him call 911.

