Driver leads officers on nearly hour-long chase through local neighborhoods

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A driver who stole one vehicle and then ditched it and stole another led state and local officers on a chase through South Waco, Beverly Hills and North Waco for almost an hour.

Authorities disabled the second stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North 18th Street near Kitok’s restaurant and arrested the driver.

The occupants of the car tried to run, but were captured. (Katy Mendez)

At the same time, a Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over another driver for expired registration at North 17th and Trice Avenue in an unrelated incident, few details about which were immediately available.

The first vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning and was tracked to the Downsville area south of Waco.

A pursuit started after an unsuccessful attempt to pull the car over.

The driver led officers into Waco and near the Baylor campus before the pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.

Deputies aboard a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted the vehicle and watched as the driver ditched the first car at an apartment complex and jumped into a second.

No injuries have been reported, but a DPS unit was damaged as officers stopped the stolen vehicle on North 18th Street.

A DPS unit damaged in the process of stopping the stolen vehicle was towed from the scene. (Katy Mendez)

Waco police, McLennan County deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers were all involved in the pursuits.

