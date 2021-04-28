Advertisement

Egyptian archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.

The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Cairo, the ministry said.

They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000-3150 B.C., the ministry said.

There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 B.C.), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.

The remaining five oval-shaped tombs date back to the Naqada III period that spanned from around 3200 B.C. to 3000 B.C.

Archeologists also found human remains of adults and children and funerary equipment and pottery objects in these tombs, the ministry said.

The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years for which Egypt has sought publicity in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector. Tourism has been badly hurt by the turmoil following a 2011 uprising and now the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.
Central Texas woman missing since Sunday found
Kitty Crow's family has grown a little since she last posed for photographer Charla Holmes.
‘My heart just exploded:’ Surprise reunion brings local photographer to tears
Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17.
FBI joins search for missing Texas mother of 3
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller
Texas agriculture commissioner alleges aid to farmers of color discriminates against white farmers

Latest News

The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Driver leads officers on nearly hour-long chase through local neighborhoods
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
Texas deputies investigating animal hoarding case rescue more than 50 dogs living in deplorable conditions
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress