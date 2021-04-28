FedEx van overturns on area highway causing traffic and delivery delays

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A FedEx van overturned Wednesday morning on State Highway 6 in Falls County, resulting in both traffic and delivery delays.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 6 near CR 112 south of Riesel.

The driver wasn’t injured.

The accident scene has been cleared.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

