FedEx van overturns on area highway causing traffic and delivery delays
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A FedEx van overturned Wednesday morning on State Highway 6 in Falls County, resulting in both traffic and delivery delays.
The accident happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 6 near CR 112 south of Riesel.
The driver wasn’t injured.
The accident scene has been cleared.
The cause of the rollover is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.