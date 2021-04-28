Advertisement

Fort Hood: ‘Walk a Mile in their Shoes;’ post observes Sexual Assault Prevention Month

By Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division gathered Wednesday on Fort Hood to “Walk A Mile in their Shoes” for domestic violence awareness.

For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many units across Fort Hood operate, but it has not taken away the support the post gives to important events like Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

SAAPM is recognized throughout April across the Department of Defense by military and civilians as an opportunity to inform employees on how to create a safe workplace culture and share resources for those who may need to seek help.

Soldiers and civilians on Fort Hood held informative sessions in both traditional and nontraditional settings to be more inclusive.

Even if a survivor chooses not to report the incident, the organization still supports them.

Sexual violence doesn’t just affect survivors, but it affects those around them, such as family and friends.

“This is family, and it has affected us directly. I’ve had soldiers I’ve had close friends of mine that have actually been affected by this, so it’s important to come out here and showing my support means everything,” said Staff Sgt. Oswaldo Noriega of the 1st Cavalry Divisions 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

No matter the month or time of day, Fort Hood Soldiers can contact the III Corps and Fort Hood SHARP office at (254) 553-8395.

They may also call the 24/7 SHARP Hotline at 254-319-4671.

