Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll sign bill allowing permitless carrying of handguns, believes Senate is “making progress”

The governor broke his silence Tuesday on the legislation that has been building momentum at the Texas Capitol.
Hundreds of handguns and rifles for sale at McBride’s Gun’s in Central Austin this month.
Hundreds of handguns and rifles for sale at McBride’s Gun’s in Central Austin this month.(Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he would sign legislation allowing Texans to carry handguns in public without a license, breaking his silence on a proposal that has been building unprecedented momentum in the Texas Legislature.

“I support it, and I believe it should reach my desk, and we should have ‘constitutional carry’ in Texas,” Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts.

As recently as a week ago, Abbott had declined to say whether he supported such a proposal, which the House passed earlier this month. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said the Senate does not have the votes for the legislation, but he is trying to find a way to move it through the process.

Last week, Patrick created a new committee with a majority of permitless carry supporters. The House legislation, House Bill 1927, was then referred to the panel, and HB 1927 is set for a hearing Thursday.

Abbott said he has talked to “several senators” on the new Senate Special Committee on Constitutional Issues.

“I believe it is making progress,” Abbott said. “Once the Senate passes it out, the House and Senate will convene and work out any differences and get it to my desk, and I’ll be signing it.”

Abbott’s support continues to demonstrate how far the push for “constitutional carry” has come in recent weeks. It has stalled earlier in the legislative process during previous sessions, and last session, then-House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, declared it “dead” after a gun rights activist showed up at his Lake Jackson home to advocate for the proposal.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.
Central Texas woman missing since Sunday found
Kitty Crow's family has grown a little since she last posed for photographer Charla Holmes.
‘My heart just exploded:’ Surprise reunion brings local photographer to tears
Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17.
FBI joins search for missing Texas mother of 3
An attorney claims video shows officers were laughing over body cam of an arrest of a...
GRAPHIC: Arresting officers appear to be laughing as they watch video of 73-year-old’s violent arrest

Latest News

30 X 30 initiative pledged by Waco PD
30 X 30 initiative
Merardo Salazar was last seen walking east in the 3200 block of Trice Avenue.
Central Texas man with dementia found safely
FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)...
US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden
The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday evening to ban the use of no-knock warrants.
Killeen City Council votes to ban no-knock warrants