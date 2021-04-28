Advertisement

Kansas City pub gives out shots (vaccines, that is)

By Alan Shope
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – In these strange pandemic days, getting a shot at a bar takes on a different meaning.

This week the Bier Station in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood brewed up a COVID vaccination event after more than 1,000 doses became available.

Lots of folks were getting shots, but not the kind usually doled out at the watering hole.

“We’ll probably give a little over 1,100 doses total,” said Joe Heidrick, assistant dean at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.

On Tuesday, the bar closed its outside patio, so patrons could roll up their sleeves.

“If we could do anything and use that to better our society, then I think it’s great for everybody and it doesn’t hurt for more businesses to do that,” said Bier Station General Manger John Couture.

Folks who live in the neighborhood say the vaccination event was a great opportunity.

“I was having trouble finding online appointments and this really made it easy,” said Eddy Merckx, who got his second dose.

Brian Canady also got his shot.

“I was able to get in and get out,” he said. “They’re moving people pretty quickly.”

Jessica Wood received her vaccine with a shrug.

“Vaccination at a beer place? Yeah, it’s a weird year so it seems kind of normal now,” she said.

And while the Bier Station wasn’t serving alcohol on Tuesday, those who got their shots may still get an extra benefit from their vaccinations.

“Who knows maybe if people have a vaccination card, we may just have a drink special coming,” Couture teased.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.
Central Texas woman missing since Sunday found
Kitty Crow's family has grown a little since she last posed for photographer Charla Holmes.
‘My heart just exploded:’ Surprise reunion brings local photographer to tears
Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17.
FBI joins search for missing Texas mother of 3
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller
Texas agriculture commissioner alleges aid to farmers of color discriminates against white farmers

Latest News

The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Driver leads officers on nearly hour-long chase through local neighborhoods
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
Texas deputies investigating animal hoarding case rescue more than 50 dogs living in deplorable conditions
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress