Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified a suspect in an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

Ernest Cardona, 43, of Bryan has been identified as the victim, according to BPD.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant and are looking for 22-year-old Clifford Dewayne Salter. If you see Salter, police say to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a tweet, officers were called to N. Ennis around 5:20 a.m., Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers got there, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Bryan investigators believe the two people involved knew each other and this was an isolated incident. If you know of Salter’s location police are asking you call 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

An arrest warrant has been obtained in connection with this shooting for Clifford Dewayne Salter, 22-years-old. If you see Salter, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Do not attempt to contact or detain Salter.



If you know where he may be, contact us at 979-209-5300.



