Advertisement

Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting

According to a tweet, officers were called to N. Ennis around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday
A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter
A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter(Bryan Police Department)
By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified a suspect in an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

Ernest Cardona, 43, of Bryan has been identified as the victim, according to BPD.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant and are looking for 22-year-old Clifford Dewayne Salter. If you see Salter, police say to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a tweet, officers were called to N. Ennis around 5:20 a.m., Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers got there, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Bryan investigators believe the two people involved knew each other and this was an isolated incident. If you know of Salter’s location police are asking you call 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas teenager is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a...
Central Texas teenager dies in crash on Interstate 35 access road
Linda Walker Long, 64, was last seen Sunday.
Central Texas woman missing since Sunday found
Kitty Crow's family has grown a little since she last posed for photographer Charla Holmes.
‘My heart just exploded:’ Surprise reunion brings local photographer to tears
Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen on April 17.
FBI joins search for missing Texas mother of 3
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller
Texas agriculture commissioner alleges aid to farmers of color discriminates against white farmers

Latest News

The stolen vehicle was disabled next to Kitok's restaurant on North 18th Street.
Driver leads officers on nearly hour-long chase through local neighborhoods
Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the...
Texas deputies investigating animal hoarding case rescue more than 50 dogs living in deplorable conditions
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening across...
Severe storms, heavy rain for Central Texas this evening and overnight
Salado ISD has partnered with Baylor Scott & White to offer virtual sick visits for students...
Central Texas school district offers virtual doctor’s visits for students