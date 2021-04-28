Advertisement

Raptors Sign former Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie

Published: Apr. 28, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have signed former Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy.

Gillespie, 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, is averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 16.0 minutes in 10 games with the Raptors across two 10-day contracts (Apr. 8-27).

He is shooting 60 percent (21-35) from the field and has scored a season-high 10 points twice: Apr. 18 vs. Oklahoma City and Apr. 16 vs. Orlando.

Prior to joining Toronto, Gillespie posted averages of 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 27.8 minutes in 15 games with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando.

A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Gillespie played two seasons at Division lll Carleton College (2015-17) before transferring to Baylor (2018-20).

As a senior, he was voted the Big 12 Most Improved Player and earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Defensive Team honors.

