Salary for LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey revealed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The terms of Kim Mulkey’s contract as the LSU head women’s basketball coach have been revealed.

KWTX received the term sheet between Kim Mulkey and Louisiana State University.

Mulkey’s contract with LSU runs through the 2028-29 season and has an annual base salary of $400,000. Supplemental pay raises it to a $2.505 million starting point for the 2021-22 season.

It’s reported that Mulkey made $2.27 a year at Baylor.

At LSU, Mulkey’s salary will increase every year to about $3.3 million by the end of the contract.

Mulkey also receives performance-based incentives, which includes $65,000 for a Southeastern Conference regular season championship, $150,000 for a national title and $15,000 if LSU finishes in the top 10.

If LSU fires her without cause before June 30, 2022, Mulkey will be owed $2.5 million. She will receive a $2 million buyout if LSU fires her without cause after that date.

Page one of Kim Mulkey's LSU term sheet. (Staff)

Page 2 of Kim Mulkey's LSU term sheet. (Staff)

