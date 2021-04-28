Senior care center residents in Central Texas celebrate 76th wedding anniversary

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple happily celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Matt and Dean Ware are both residents at Hillside Medical Lodge, where the staff got them a cake and champagne to celebrate.

The couple’s granddaughter Hope sent them a beautiful floral arrangement.

Dean’s half brother Joe was able to celebrate with the couple in person this year, since Hillside residents and staff are fully vaccinated.

Matt is 98 years old and a war veteran, having fought in WWII. His wife Dean is 94.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.