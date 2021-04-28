Severe storms, heavy rain for Central Texas this evening and overnight

Severe thunderstorms with a threat of large hail and localized heavy rain is in the forecast for Central Texas near and after sunset Wednesday. The morning severe weather update from the Storm Prediction Center has increased the overall severe weather risk to the ‘enhanced’ category, a level 3 of 5 risk, for cities and towns near and west of Highway 281. The upgrade comes as forecast model data is suggesting late-afternoon and early-evening storms could pose a threat for very large hail.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening across Central Texas, especially along and west of I-35 (KWTX)

The severe weather risk is expected to arrive starting as early as 6 PM but is more likely closer to sunset. Severe storms that move through between 6 PM and 2 AM will carry the large hail threat along with a slightly lower chance of strong wind gusts and an even lower threat of an isolated tornado. Although strong storms are possible past midnight, the best opportunity for severe storms will be before 12 AM.

Timeline of Rain And Storms Tonight

Timecast is picking up on a few isolated storms that’ll form along an arriving cold front. The broken line of storms is expected to roughly stretch from the Red River all the way down to the Big Bend and will likely contain some very large hail. Golf-ball size hail is expected within these storms with potentially isolated larger hail closer to the Big Bend. Since these storms are expected to be isolated along a broken line, there’s a chance that severe storms miss us to the north and south.

Timecast shows isolated storms during the late afternoon west of our area potentially impacting Central Texas after sunset. Storms may start out isolated but may become more widespread deeper into the night. The later it gets, the weaker the storms are expected to become but rain will likely become more widespread. (KWTX)

The isolated storms are expected to gradually form into more widespread showers and thunderstorms after sunset as they pull closer to the I-35 corridor. Yes, a few of these storms will likely be strong, but over time the more widespread nature of the rain and the lack of sunshine will gradually weaken the storms.

By midnight, rain chances will be high, near 70%, but the severe weather threat will likely be coming to a close. Numerous to widespread showers and storms should slowly march east through Central Texas and may still hang around by daybreak. Although the severe weather risk may be lower after midnight, the slow-moving nature of the storms will lead to a risk of flooding. Areas that typically flood during heavy rain, low water crossings, some creeks, and some streets could potentially flood since a half-inch to two-plus inches of rain may fall overnight!

It’s also a good idea to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts since storms will move through after sunset. Our free KWTX Weather App is a great tool for that, a look at the storms coming in on the radar, and much more!

Our quick moving line of rain is over by mid-morning Thursday with sunshine expected Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll have another chance for rain Saturday as another front arrives, but Saturday’s storm potential should be much lower.

