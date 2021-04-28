Slow-moving storm system bringing multiple rain chances through the weekend

The upper-level disturbance that’s been responsible for the clouds and the humidity the past few days is unfortunately pumping the brakes and slowing down thanks to a ridge of high pressure parked over the Gulf of Mexico. Moisture will continue to stream in in advance of the disturbance but since it won’t be exiting the Southern Plains until late this weekend, shower and thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through Saturday and potentially into Sunday too. The best chances for precipitation arrive late today and tonight as a disturbance rounds the bend around the upper-level low and a cold front slides into the area. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the low-to-mid 70s and will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to a bit of midday sunshine that may peek through the clouds. As far as rain chances go during the daytime hours, we’re only expecting maybe a few isolated showers or a stray storm at any point during the day but most will likely stay dry. The best potential for showers and storms arrives late in the afternoon. After 4 PM, thunderstorms are expected to form along an approaching front west of our area. These isolated strong storms will make a run on Central Texas and will likely grow more numerous as we move deeper into the night. Early evening rain chances near 30% should climb to about 80% after midnight. Storms move through the area very slowly and could lead to localized flooding, especially in areas that typically flood during heavy rain events, and may still hang around through the start of the day Thursday. As far as severe weather chances go, a few strong storms are possible, especially with the initial wave of rain between 6 PM and 10 PM. Before isolated storms form into a blob of rain and storms, the strongest storms will likely produce very large hail near golf-ball size along with gusty winds and maybe a stray tornado. Since these storms are expected to be isolated along a line from the Red River to the Big Bend, we could easily miss out on the strongest cells. Regardless, any storms that enter our area after 7 PM will carry a risk of severe weather until about 2 AM. Once storms become more of a larger shield of rain and storms, the severe weather threat will decrease. Cities and towns near and west of Highway 281 have the highest severe threat today, a level 3 of 5, from the Storm Prediction Center with a level 1 or level 2 risk elsewhere.

Isolated strong storms may arrive from the west near sunset and could carry a risk of very large hail with them. Strong storms from the west will gradually wane in intensity after sunset even though rain chances are expected to increase. (KWTX, SPC)

There’s a bit of uncertainty surrounding how quickly rain moves out on Thursday. A surface cold front will be gradually moving through and should move some of the rain out after sunrise, however another upper-level disturbance could keep the atmosphere unsettled with another round of showers and non-severe storms into the daytime hours. Rain chances Thursday are near 70%, highest during the morning, before dropping to around 40% in the afternoon. Morning temperatures Thursday in the mid-to-upper 60s should only reach the low-to-mid 70s for highs. Nearly all of the rain will be exiting Thursday night and we’ll only carry a 20% chance of rain Friday. Mostly cloudy skies along with north winds will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s again. As the slow-moving upper-level disturbance moves through this weekend, it’ll likely kick off another round of showers and storms. Severe weather chances aren’t that high, but widely scattered showers and storms could put a damper on your weekend plans. As of now, it looks like the best potential for rain this weekend will be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, but those rain chances could linger into Sunday or even peak on Sunday depending on the speed the upper-low moves through.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.