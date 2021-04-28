Stormy night in Central Texas with lingering rain chance through the weekend

We have several of the ingredients in the atmosphere for storms tonight in Central Texas: it’s warm, muggy, and windy along with extra energy (fuel) since we’ve seen the sun peaking through at time today. Plus, we didn’t have storms roll through last night/early this morning so the atmosphere is primed and ready to go. Storms have already started to fire up to our west and southwest and those will have to be watched over the next several hours along with more rain/storm chances overnight as a cold front swings in. We do have to watch for all types of severe weather but the main concerns will be large hail, damaging winds, localized heavy rain that could lead to flooding. There is also a low-end tornado potential tonight so make sure to stay in the know about what’s going on weather-wise tonight. The main window of concern for severe storms will be between 6:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. but more storms will come in after that along our cold front. The severe risk shifts to more of a heavy rain event/flooding concern for the early morning hours of Thursday before the rain starts to push off to the east throughout Thursday. Rain totals give us 1 inch likely for most, which is a nice soaking, but some areas (especially along and west of I-35) could see 2-4 inches, with isolated totals as high as 6″.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening across Central Texas, especially along and west of I-35 (KWTX)

The weekend doesn’t look as dry as it once did -- our upper level low and the reason we are seeing rain chances doesn’t clear out to the east for the end of the week. In fact, it will become a cut off low and just hang around the state for the weekend and that will increase our rain chances through Sunday. It may even be soggy at times over the weekend so make sure to check the radar before heading outside - Saturday looks to be wetter than Sunday at this point.

As far as temperatures go, tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. Highs for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will stay in the mid 70s behind our cold front. We make it back into the 80s for Sunday and then to start next week we have a temperature spike - highs on Monday will be around 90 degrees before our next front that drops us back into the 80s for most of next week.

