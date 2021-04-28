Teenager found dead in driveway near Texas church

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating the death of a teenager whose body was found in a driveway Tuesday night.

Around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of three gunshots from an abandoned home on Treadwell Avenue, before a vehicle took off toward Williams Street at a high rate of speed.

According to a news release, a caller flagged down officers and directed them to a driveway near the intersection of Culverhouse Street and Rowe Avenue, across from Collins Chapel CME Church.

A Lufkin police spokesperson said the unidentified teenager had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was expected to be released later Wednesday.

Information about possible suspects was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS (8477).

