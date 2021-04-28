Texas deputies investigating animal hoarding case rescue more than 50 dogs living in deplorable conditions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Earlier this month the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department worked alongside the Hill County Sheriff’s Department to rescue over 50 dogs that had been living in unbelievable conditions for quite some time.

On April 12, 2021 the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Department investigators entered the property in hazmat suits and respirators due to the high levels of ammonia.

The two organizations rescued over 50 dogs and puppies from the dilapidated, trash-filled and feces-covered residence, which was still inhabited by the owner.

According to investigators the dogs were infested with fleas and suffered from varying skin issues and hair loss due to the unsanitary living conditions.

HSNT Cruelty Department also explained the dogs were afflicted with numerous types of intestinal parasites including; hookworms, roundworms, whipworms, and tapeworms.

Many of the females were pregnant or had recently given birth, leaving all of the moms and puppies covered in feces with no where to escape.

The structure holding all of these dogs was covered in approximately 3- feet of compacted urine and fecal matter.

The Humane Society of North Texas is currently taking care of the dogs and tending to their current medical needs.

In a post on their Facebook page the Humane Society of North Texas said they are in urgent need of people to help foster the dogs as many of the females have given birth after they were taken in to the Humane Society.

