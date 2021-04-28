Advertisement

Texas leaders release $11.2 billion in federal public school funding

Texas leaders Wednesday announced the release of $11.2 billion in federal funds to help public...
Texas leaders Wednesday announced the release of $11.2 billion in federal funds to help public schools address issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas leaders Wednesday announced the release of $11.2 billion in federal funds to help public schools address learning losses and costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time funds are intended to support a learning recovery in the state over the next three years, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan said in the announcement.

“These resources will help close the gap for our students who have fallen behind as a result of COVID-19,” Phelan said.

Two-thirds of the funds are available immediately in the form of grants the Texas Education Agency administers and the other third are contingent on U.S. Department of Education approval.

About $2.2 billion in federal funds have already been allocated to the state to help public schools.

During the 2019-2020 school year, state education funding increased by more than $5 billion from the prior year.

“Two years ago, the Legislature passed, and I signed historic school finance legislation to ensure education funding was more equitable and that we fund schools in part on their ability to ensure students are ready for higher education or a career,” Abbott said.

“To ensure this pandemic does not become a generational education crisis, we expect, and students deserve, for this funding to be used to remediate the progress lost due to the pandemic. This will ensure that Texas students will be ready to fill the jobs created in and attracted to this state,” he said.

