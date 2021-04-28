Advertisement

Two wanted for questioning in Lamar Co. double homicide

James and Carylon Elrod
James and Carylon Elrod(Lamar Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT
ON MONDAY, APRIL 26, 2021, THE LAMAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO A RESIDENCE IN THE NORTHWEST...

Posted by Lamar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 26, 2021

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Two people are wanted for questioning after a man and woman were found dead at a northwest Lamar County residence Monday.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, James Henry Elrod, III, 44, and Carylon Lynell Elrod, 39, are persons of interest in the case, which is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers as a homicide.

Authorities believe they may be in a stolen tan 2008 Cadillac SRX four-door SUV with Texas tags FBV1718.

Both have been identified as persons of interest and have outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say do not approach and call local law enforcement if you see them. Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

The names of the man and woman found dead have not been released, pending notification of family members.

No other details have been released. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released at a later date.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Elrods is asked to contact Lt. Joey McCarthy or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 903-737-2400 and reference case number 21-00768.

