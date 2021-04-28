Advertisement

Waco: Cops conduct concentrated crime crackdown

Waco officers made eight arrests during an operation designed to suppress crime in an area of...
Waco officers made eight arrests during an operation designed to suppress crime in an area of the city where crime has been on the increase. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco officers made eight arrests during an operation on April 22 designed to suppress crime in an area of the city where crime has been on the increase, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Police made arrests for offenses including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, under the direction of Waco Police Chief Cheryl Victorian, members of the Waco Police...

Posted by Dillon Meek on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

