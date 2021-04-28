Advertisement

Wet weather a boost for crews fighting New Mexico wildfire

Rain and snow helped crews working to keep a wildfire from spreading in forested mountains in...
Rain and snow helped crews working to keep a wildfire from spreading in forested mountains in south-central New Mexico. (File)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THREE RIVERS, N.M. (AP) - Rain and snow helped crews working to keep a wildfire from spreading in forested mountains in south-central New Mexico.

The fire was located west of the Ski Apache ski resort in the Sacramento Mountains and its size was estimated at 12,000 acres, with containment around 5% of its perimeter as of Wednesday.

The fire has reached the scar from a previous wildfire, meaning there was less live vegetation to burn but more dry debris on the forest flood, officials said.

The fire started Monday and its cause remained under investigation.

Evacuation notices were lifted Tuesday for most areas near the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

