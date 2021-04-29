Advertisement

$30 million bond issue for new jail on Coryell County ballot

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - This Saturday, voters in Coryell County will decide whether to approve a proposed $30 million bond issue to fund construction of a new detention center.

At the voting center in Coryell County, officials say they’re hoping voters turn out this Saturday.

“It’s a big bond election worth more than $30 million, so it effects everyone in the county,” said Justin Carothers.

“Everybody pays their property taxes, so if you have an opinion on the matter, for or against, you need to come out and vote. Otherwise, if it passes or fails, it’s going to affect you.”

If voters approve the measure, property taxes will go up about $67 per year, per $100,00 dollar property valuation and will be paid back over a 20-year period.

However, while many are unsure of raising property taxes for a new jail, the county sheriff’s office says taxpayers are already paying more because of overcrowding and housing inmates in neighboring counties.

Local resident Beverly Pena says she’s not surprised to hear about these issues because of the community’s growth over the last several years. While it’ll come at a price, Pena believes it’s worth the cost.

“I do think that it’s inevitable that we’re going to have to upgrade our jail,” she said.

“Having to outsource right now is very costly. I think in the long term, it’s gonna save us some money.”

More information on the bond can be found on the county’s elections website.

