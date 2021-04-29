Advertisement

Central Texas boy, 16, indicted for murder in brother’s shooting death

Officers found Torben Meyer, 24, dead early in the morning on Nov. 7, 2020 (File)
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Ramsis L. Meyer 16, who was certified for trial as an adult in February, was indicted Wednesday for murder in the shooting death of his brother.

Officers found Torben Meyer, 24, dead early in the morning on Nov. 7, 2020 at the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments at 202 Woodbridge Blvd. in Temple after a 16-year-old boy turned up at the Temple Police Department at around 12:40 a.m. and said he had shot his brother.

The teenager was certified to be tried as an adult during a hearing on Feb. 2, the Temple Daily Telegram reported.

