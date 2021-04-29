Advertisement

Central Texas softball coach inspires team to fight for a playoff spot

By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights softball team is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Their coach, found a new way to motivate them this year awarding a wrestling belt to a player who stands out after each game.

It’s Kye Robertston’s second season as the Harker Heights softball coach. He chose to create this wrestling belt award, and the girls says it’s been a big motivator. But those that are familiar with his story, know that just five years ago Coach Robertson was in the fight of his life.

In 2016, Kye Robertson then a Harker Heights assistant football coach and baseball coach was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“I got to coach the first football game and then I realized what was going on and had to go to a hospital in Houston and stayed there for a year and a half ,” said Robertson.

Robertson returned to Harker Heights at first just as a teacher while still getting healthy. When he felt ready, the softball position opened.

“When this opportunity came available I wanted it and now that I coach softball I’ll never leave. When they buy in they can do wonderous things, they are so competitive,” explained Robertson.

And they have, last year they were ranked seventeenth in the state before the season was canceled.

This year, they are finally back in the playoffs after 17 years.

“Yeah its been a long time I was one year old the last time so it felt great to break that curse what it felt like,” said senior Marissa Stillwell.

Their coach wanted to come up with a way to give them an extra boost this season.

“For some reason I thought., let’s make a wrestling belt,” said Robertson

The team has been motivated by the belt, but more motivated by their coach’s story.

