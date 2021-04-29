Advertisement

Children save mother from abusive relationship by passing note to school bus driver

Erik Alvarado, 40, allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend as he assaulted her and...
Erik Alvarado, 40, allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend as he assaulted her and attempted to strangle her.(Las Cruces Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KWTX) - A woman who was the victim of physical abuse at the hands of her boyfriend asked her children to give their school bus driver a note stating she was in danger hours after her life was threatened, police said.

The children did as they were asked, and the school bus driver called 911 to report the abuse to police the morning of Friday, April 23.

When investigators arrived at the home, they found the woman with multiple cuts, bruises and abrasions consistent with her claims of physical abuse.

Police arrested Erik Alvarado, 40, who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend during the assault.

Investigators learned Alvarado physically assaulted his girlfriend the night of Thursday, April 22 and the abuse continued through much of the night.

Alvarado allegedly assaulted the woman, attempted to strangle her, and twice suffocated her with a pillow and a shirt.

According to investigators, much of the abuse was done in the presence of the couple’s toddler and the two older, school-age children.

At some point, Alvarado allegedly took away the woman’s cell phone and prevented her from seeking help, police said.

The following morning, the woman secretly wrote a note and asked her two older children to pass it along to the bus driver.

After he was arrested, Alvarado was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

The man is charged with three third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member, two third-degree felony counts for suffocation of the victim and a single third-degree felony count for strangulation.

Police said Alvarado also faces misdemeanor counts of battery against a household member and deprivation of property.

