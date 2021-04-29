Civil rights attorney says reprimanded Burleson County judge’s comments “screams of lynching”

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County judge has been publicly reprimanded by a state commission after being accused of making racist and bigoted comments.

Judge James Baldwin, Justice of the Peace in Precinct One of Burleson County, was reprimanded after a Texas state trooper and dispatcher for the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office say they overheard the judge use racist language following a magistrate hearing in April 2019.

That hearing involved a black man named Chester Jackson, Jr., who was arrested on a public intoxication charge. The trooper and dispatcher say they heard Baldwin say Jackson “needs to be hung” and “with a f------ noose around his neck.”

U.A. Lewis is a civil rights lawyer and Jackson’s attorney. She says those comments scream of lynching.

“Any time you invoke hangings or ropes with African American men in order to keep them in alignment, that’s exactly what that is,” Lewis said. “To me, I believe what he is accused of, based on what was stated by credible witnesses, support a hate crime and terroristic threats.”

Baldwin told the State Commission on Judicial Conduct during his hearing that he said Jackson “needed to be hung by his feet so his brains would get out of his ass and back on top of his shoulders and between his ears. That way he can make a good decision.”

The commission ordered Baldwin engage in four hours of diversity and social justice education.

Lewis says the decision is an insufficient slap on the wrist. She says, at the very least, Baldwin needs explicit and implicit bias training and intensive intervention on racism.

“I think he should’ve resigned,” Lewis said. “He has no place in the judiciary. He has no place in Burleson County in a position of leadership and authority, especially when he has people of color coming through his courtroom every day seeking justice, knowing that he harbors this mindset and this behavior behind all that.”

Lewis also says this calls her client’s hearing into question.

“What it shows is that Chester Jackson was not able to get a fair hearing that day,” Lewis said. “Really, he identified that Chester was having a mental health issue and did nothing, and that’s his job.”

Baldwin was also given seven hours of eviction law education stemming from another incident that occurred in the same month.

KBTX reached out to Baldwin for comment but has not heard back.

