Encouraged by the numbers, local officials hold last of regular COVID-19 media briefings

(KWTX) - Waco and McLennan County officials and local health experts held frequent news conferences at the start of the pandemic in Central Texas, but later cut back to regular weekly briefings, and then monthly news conferences, the last of which was held Wednesday.

“This marks a significant point in our fight against the virus,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, who confirmed Wednesday he has signed up to be vaccinated against the virus later this week.

Officials said they’re planning a citywide memorial for the more than 450 county residents who lost their lives to the virus.

They’re also planning campaigns to encourage unvaccinated residents to get the vaccine.

Health officials are encouraged by the numbers this spring.

Community spread continues, but the transmission rate has remained low for eight weeks, Waco Family Medicine CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said.

Another 118 cases of the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas, 60 of them in Waco, and three more area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, state data showed.

As many as 1,663 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to state data Wednesday, the regional death toll was 1,639 including 414 Bell County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 428; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 470 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 454; 467 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 46; 21 Mills County residents; 140 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The total number of cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to 77,800 Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported another 3,045 confirmed cases, 2,871 of them new, pushing the statewide total to 2,474,876.

At least 62,969 cases were active Wednesday, up more than 750 from Tuesday, 2,734,819 residents have recovered and 69 more have died, increasing the statewide death toll to 49,091.

At least 2,796 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, up slightly from Tuesday’s total.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, 17 fewer than on Tuesday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 17 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate rose from 4.66% Tuesday to 5.13% Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

Statewide Wednesday, about 10.8 million or 48.2% of residents 16 and older have received one dose of vaccine and about 7.5 million or 33.3% are fully vaccinated.

In Central Texas Wednesday, almost 248,000 or 33.2% of the residents 16 and older in Central Texas have received a first dose of vaccine and more than 177,500, or 23.8% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County more than 78,100 or 28.6% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and 51,500 or 18.9% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, almost 80,200 or 39.9% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and more than 58,750 or 29.3% are fully vaccinated.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 40.3% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 31.8% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 23.5% have received one dose and 15.8% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 33.3% have received one dose and 22.8% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 27.6% have received one dose and 20.2% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 44% have received one dose and 36.7% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 34.8% have received one dose and 27.6% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 35.2% have received one dose and 24.1% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 34.5% have received one dose and 27.2% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 30% have received one dose and 23.3% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 36.1% have received one dose and 28.6% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 37.9% have received one dose and 30.9% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 40% have received one dose and 30.9% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 36.9% have received one dose and 28.6% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 28.8% have received one dose and 20% are fully vaccinated.

Another 1.7 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped to providers this week across the state, just more than 11,000 of them to hub sites, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics in Central Texas.

Fewer than 3,000 doses are headed to Central Texas hub vaccination sites this week, according to a DSHS distribution list released before the decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna.

No shipments were scheduled to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, the Bell County Public Health District, or the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.

Another 7,510 doses will be distributed to clinics and pharmacies in Central Texas, and 600 doses have been allocated to five state prison units in the region.

All residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccination.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified providers over the weekend that they can resume use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported two more deaths from the virus Wednesday, one from Bell County and one from Killeen, both in their 80s, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 428.

The health district also reported 17 additional case of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 22,166.

At least 276 cases were active Wednesday and 21,462 residents have recovered.

State data, which include Fort Hood soldiers who live on post, showed 22,255 total cases, an increase of 22, and 414 deaths, an increase of two.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed seven active cases and a total of 364 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 13 cases involving students and two cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,749 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 878 involving students and 871 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four cases across three campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported another 60 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 26,896.

At least 142 cases were active Wednesday, 26,300 residents have recovered, and 17 were hospitalized, three of them on ventilators.

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

Local data showed the virus has claimed 454 lives in the county.

State data showed 470 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 71 active cases Wednesday, 68 involving students, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,958 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 45 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates will be spread over three days next week from Thursday through Saturday with “numerous sessions to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place,” the university said Wednesday.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases, and a cumulative total of 363 cases, 281 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed two active cases and 285 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 11 cases across four campuses, six of them at Midway High School.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed three active cases across two campuses Wednesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed three active cases Wednesday at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed three case across two campuses Wednesday.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,919 confirmed cases and 273 probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

State data showed at least 7,005 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed four cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice two cases involving inmates and five involving employees Wednesday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 104 inmates were restricted and 10 were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; eight cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; three cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where two inmates were restricted and three were isolated; no cases at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 101 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,890 confirmed and 192 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 2,035 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an inmate at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 60 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,125 confirmed and 633 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 2,635 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,455 confirmed and 2,311 probable cases Wednesday.

Of the total, at least 5,515 patients have recovered.

State data showed 140 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,357 confirmed and 306 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,616 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,076 confirmed and 785 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 1,778 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 712 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 734 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Wednesday had 3,770 confirmed cases and 700 probable cases. At least 4,316 patients have recovered and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed three cases across three campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,831 confirmed and 331 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,098 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,269 confirmed and 355 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,561 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,434 confirmed and 1,087 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,506 patients have recovered and 47 have died. Eleven cases were active Wednesday. Three residents were hospitalized.

Mills County had 592 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,689 confirmed cases Wednesday and 418 probable cases. At least 2,031 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 530 confirmed cases Wednesday and 256 probable cases. At least 767 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

