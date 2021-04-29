Ex-Central Texas teacher accused of assaulting special needs student free on bond

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Ex-Killeen ISD teacher Michael Joseph Duvall, who’s accused of assaulting a non-verbal, epileptic, and autistic student who wears a helmet to protect his brain, was free on bond Thursday after U.S. marshals arrested him.

Duvall posted a $50,000 bond after marshals arrested him Tuesday on a warrant charging injury to a disabled individual/intentional bodily injury.

The investigation that led to his arrest started after KISD police received a complaint on Dec. 2, 2020 that Duvall “had been mistreating and physically assaulting a special needs student…in his care at a middle school,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.

A witness reported she saw Duvall strike the 14-year-old boy “on multiple occasions on his head and body” and said Duvall would “pinch the victim on pressure points on his body to the point where the victim would cry out and start to bang his head against the desk,” the affidavit says.

At times, the affidavit says, Duvall required the boy “to stand facing the board without support for hours.”

The witness quoted in the affidavit took video of Duvall striking the boy in the torso and a photograph of “a red handprint on the victim’s torso where Duvall had struck him,” the affidavit says.

